Rescue crews extricate man from wrecked car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews had to extricate a man Tuesday morning after a crash in Pembroke Pines.

It happened along Johnson Street and Northwest 89th Terrace, when he collided with another vehicle.

The impact was so strong it left the car mangled.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where you could see Fire Rescue officials helping get the driver out and onto a stretcher.

At this point the man’s condition is unknown.

Drivers are now being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

