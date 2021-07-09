SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The death toll in Surfside continues to climb as crews rush to recover those still missing in the debris. Search teams continue to work 24/7 in hopes of providing some closure to the heartbroken families.

In a news conference on Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an additional 14 victims were recovered, raising the total number of victims found to 78. A total of 62 people remain unaccounted for.

#BREAKING: 14 more victims have been found in the rubble of the Surfside condo. The death toll is now at 78 and 62 people remain potentially unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/IgiVoJVHAr — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 9, 2021

“When a layer is removed, the dogs sweep then the dogs can help them pinpoint exactly where to work,” said Chief Financial Officer of Florida Jimmy Patronis. “Then, they will start working in a more hands-on method there because the dogs are incredible at their job, but they work more hands-on so you’ll definitely see more individuals working in one spot.”

Patronis said about nine million pounds of debris has been removed and rescuers have been able to work more aggressively since the remaining part of the south tower was taken down.

He also said his office can assist with insurance claims of those who survived the collapse as well as families of the victims.

“You don’t need to hire a public adjuster or attorneys. Give us a call, we will walk you through the claims process, we will reach out to your carriers, or if you don’t know who your carrier is, we’re gonna help you figure that out.”

Songs of prayer were sung at Temple Emanu-El in Miami Beach on Thursday. The service was held in support of the victims and families of the tragic collapse.

In Surfside, more large equipment was spotted at the collapse site with the work extending to the west and well onto Collins Avenue.

“To move at a faster pace with our recovery efforts,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

“In any building collapse, we would want to understand how it was designed, how it was constructed, how it was modified, how it was maintained,” said Judith Mitrani-Reiser of the Institute of Standards/Technology.

Finding out if local business codes and laws need to be rewritten to ensure safety for apartment buildings and high rises is the top priority for Miami-Dade commissioners.

They’re exploring whether laws need to be rewritten to protect everyone living in condos. Some compared the process to what they did after Hurricane Andrew.

“I was part of the efforts that were done here when we changed the codes, the county codes, the building codes,” Commissioner Javier Souto said.

“This is really just unthinkable,” said Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Judy Spiegel, remains among the missing. “We understand that there is a strong possibility that we will be facing life without my mom, and that fear is just horrifying. It’s really going to be hard to process and go through.”

Late Thursday night, Miami-Dade Police revealed the identities of the four victims recovered.

#UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021

Rescue crews continue to work to recover victims from the Surfside site.

For those who need help with insurance claims, call 1-877-MYFLCFO (6935236).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.