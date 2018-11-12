Republican, Democratic lawyers agree to more deputies at Broward recount site

A Florida judge said he’s seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote-counting in Broward County and urged all sides to “ramp down the rhetoric.”

Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said during emergency hearing Monday that there is a need to reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

Lawyers for the Republican and Democratic parties and their candidates have agreed to add three more sheriff’s deputies to monitor the recount of the Florida governor and Senate races at the Broward County election supervisor’s office.

Tuter earlier Monday suggested that the sides agree on a suggestion of putting the additional law enforcement officers at the office of Brenda Snipes, where the county’s votes are being counted. He said this would be a measure that could help reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.

Lawyers for Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign were seeking security for the ballots and the machines. Unofficial election results show Scott leading incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by just 0.14 percentage points.

