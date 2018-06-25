Reps. Curbelo, Wasserman Schultz visit Cutler Bay ‘tender age’ immigrant facility

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida representatives toured a Cutler Bay facility that holds immigrant children classified as “tender age.”

On Monday, Carlos Curbelo and Debbie Wasserman Schultz were alongside other leaders who checked on the Cutler bay facility, which is holding 72 undocumented children below the age of 13.

Of the 72 children at the facility, 22 were reportedly separated from their families at the border.

“Many thanks to the Archdiocese of Miami,” said Curbelo. “They are literally doing God’s work at this facility. We are going to continue working in Washington [D.C.] to end this policy of family separation permanently — not just by executive order like it was done last week, which is something we’re grateful for, that we support — but we want this policy to end permanently that, never again, can any administration in the United States separate children, especially young children, from their parents.”

Unlike the Homestead temporary detention center, this tender-age facility is run by Catholic Charities.

Children younger than 6 years old were found at the facility.

