Reports: pipe bombs sent to Democrats, CNN processed through Opa-locka mail facility

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — The explosive devices sent to multiple Democratic politicians and CNN were reportedly processed through a mail facility in Opa-locka.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that investigators hunting for the source of package bombs sent to critics of President Donald Trump suspect that some of the parcels were mailed from Florida.

The official said Thursday that investigators have been examining a database of images of mail maintained by the U.S. Postal Service. It has provided clues pointing investigators toward the state.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Philip Bartlett says that postal employees and inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.

A U.S. Postal Service employee tells CNN the Opa-locka facility handles mail that is both incoming and outgoing from South Florida, possibly giving authorities some clues as to who may be behind the bombing attacks.

All ten packages discovered so far had return addresses from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office.

No new packages containing explosives have been identified since Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.