Reports of shots fired trigger panic at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of shots fired near a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade led to pandemonium at the large retailer after the driver of a bullet-riddled car stopped there to seek help.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the store, located at 3200 NW 79th St., and asked for assistance, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the vehicle had been struck by at least one bullet.

Once shoppers heard the word “shots,” police said, they began to exit the business.

“All of a sudden, I see everybody just running, and I was going ‘no,'” said witness Cavy Joseph, “and then I heard, ‘shooter, shooter, shooter.’ Everybody just ran.”

Customers scattered in the parking lot as officers arrived and drew their guns.

Witnesses took out their cellphones and recorded video showing dozens of shoppers walking away from the Walmart.

Police said shot spotter technology detected rounds being fired near the store.

Joseph believes the driver was being chased, and that’s when the shooting took place.

“I guess that car out there, it was being chased, and when it got in front of the Walmart … that’s when the shooting started happening,” he said.

Investigators said the driver fled on foot, abandoning the car. Detectives impounded the vehicle for processing.

Police have not located a gunman or any victims. No injuries were reported.

Officials continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

