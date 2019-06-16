Reports of shots fired sends attendees running for safety at SW Miami-Dade pool party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos broke out at a Southwest Miami-Dade pool party after attendees said they heard shots fired.

Witnesses described the scene as chaos at the pool party that is hosted annually at a home along Southwest 109th Place and 170th Terrace, Saturday night.

Attendees told 7News reported gunshots sent people frantically running for their lives, leaving the home and lawn trashed in the process.

“When I first heard the gunshots, I started running in the house because I was terrified,” said attendee Summer Wilcox. “People were jumping in the pool. People were running in the backyard, broke the gate. There was just a lot of chaos. People running, leaving their shoes. People falling, getting trampled over. I was just flabbergasted by all of it.”

Partygoers even cleared down a fence as they tried to run for safety.

“I was running this way, running that way, and I just feel it was very traumatic for me,” said another witness at the scene. “It kinda got me kinda scared to go to more parties and stuff, but this is always a nice party ’cause I come usually every year, and it’s the first time it’s ever been like this.”

7News cameras captured police combing through the block and marking bullet casings.

Police have yet to confirm what happened at the pool party.

No injuries have been reported.

