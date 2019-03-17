Reports of shots fired in South Beach amid ongoing spring break chaos

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic on a busy South Beach street after reports of shots fired.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near 15th Street and Washington Avenue, Sunday night.

However, officers did not find any victims.

The scare is the latest in a string of chaotic incidents that have mostly unfolded near Ocean Drive throughout the past week.

Pandemonium took over Saturday night as dozens of revelers were caught on camera running away from what they thought was gunfire.

The spring breakers were captured on surveillance video sprinting in terror down Eighth Street, near Ocean Drive.

However, witnesses said, it all turned out to be a false alarm.

The incidents follow a week filled with similar moments of mayhem, including scuffles and other unruly behavior, much of it recorded on cellphone or surveillance video.

Because of scenes like these, Miami Beach Police have been out in full force, even seen hovering over the beach in a blimp, keeping a bird’s-eye view on the growing crowds and hoping to put a stop to the madness.

Cellphone sent in to 7News shows a brawl near the water. Fists flew as tourists were seen throwing blows, knocking down umbrellas and tussling on the sand.

Another violent situation unfolded Friday evening when a man punched a woman in the face and knocked her out cold.

The spring break chaos hasn’t been confined to the beach area. Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he hut his head while trying to jump into a moving car on Sixth Street.

“The guy was laying on the ground with blood squirting out of his head, and he was still moving,” said a witness. “He wasn’t knocked out.”

The high crowd volume prompted police to make Ocean Drive pedestrian only until Monday at 3 a.m. The same goes for next Friday until Monday, March 25.

The major causeways into Miami Beach have also been affected.

As for the incoming stream of spring breakers, police reminded visitors that it’s better to be on vacation than leave on probation.

