Reports of barricaded person trigger SWAT response in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have cleared the scene at a North Miami Beach neighborhood where a person had reportedly barricaded themselves, triggering a response from the SWAT team.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene at the Eastern Shores neighborhood, along the 3400 block of 169th Street, around 2 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said they first received reports of shots fired in the area and were trying to determine where the shots came from.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as a NMBP incident command truck pulled up to a house in the area.

A SWAT vehicle could also be seen approaching the home.

#NMBPD is actively working an investigation in the eastern Shores neighborhood . Please stay out of the area of NE 35 Av & NE 169 ST. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 21, 2019

Witnesses at the scene told 7News they could hear police using a bullhorn to ask someone inside the house to come outside.

“There’s cops talking over a bullhorn. They’re trying to negotiate with whoever’s inside,” said Frank Ammirati, a resident in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, traffic going into the Eastern Shores neighborhood was temporarily blocked as officials closed off access to vehicles.

“Waiting to get in. I’m just here waiting,” said resident Renato Goncalves.

Residents were forced to either walk in or wait at a nearby shopping center.

“They say, ‘Don’t go there! Don’t go there! Stay here,'” said another resident in the area. “Why?”

Police turned motorists around at the guard gate near Northeast 167th Street.

“What the hell? Next thing, I see the helicopters, everything going on. I say, ‘Sir, I live here,'” said resident Doris Kent. “‘He says, ‘I’m sorry, but you can’t come in.'”

A resident in the area later captured a picture of what seemed like an unidentified man being questioned by police.

The scene was finally cleared just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

It remains unknown if police were able to make contact with anyone inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.