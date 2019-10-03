Reports of barricaded man prompts SWAT response in Laurderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies and SWAT team members have responded to a Lauderdale Lakes warehouse where a man has barricaded himself.

Authorities and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 26th Street and 30th Avenue just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

The man claimed to have explosives inside of the warehouse and told authorities he has committed other crimes.

7News cameras captured SWAT team personnel in front of the building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have the area blocked, even to residents who live across the street from the building.

