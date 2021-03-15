Reports: Former Houston Chief of Police to be appointed new Miami Chief of Police

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Miami is ready to unveil their next Chief of Police.

According to reports, Houston’s former Chief of Police Art Acevedo will be appointed to the post on Monday morning.

Acevedo wrote a letter to city employees announcing that he will take the job in Miami, according to Fox 26 in Houston.

In his letter, he called his departure bittersweet.

Acevedo served as Houston’s Chief of Police for four and a half years, and according to his biography on the city’s website, he is a proponent of community policing. He calls it relation policing which forges a relationship with each person a department member comes in contact with.

The Cuban native gained national attention when he marched with police reform protestors after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Acevedo is set to replace former City of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina who retired in February.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez along with city leaders and city managers will gather at City Hall at 10 a.m. to make the formal announcement.

