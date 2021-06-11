MIAMI (WSVN) - Reports are emerging that multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending last week’s Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

CNBC and Bloomberg News reported that attendees are taking to social media to share their positive results for the virus.

At least 12,000 people attended the event.

Many attendees were spotted not wearing a mask, and no proof of vaccination was required.

7News has reached out to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s office for more information.

