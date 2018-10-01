Reported road rage incident ends with car crashing into parked vehicles, flipping over

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a collision that left three cars badly damaged in a lawn at a Lauderhill house was sparked by road rage.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 2300 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderhill, Monday afternoon. Three cars could be seen damaged and one had flipped over onto the lawn.

Police said a dark gray car had cut off another driver. That driver got upset and followed the car to get a license plate number, and in the process the driver who was cut off clipped the gray car. That car then rolled over on the lawn and hit a few parked vehicles.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Both drivers have been cited for careless driving.

