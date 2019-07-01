NE 2nd Ave. shut down in Miami after truck hits power pole

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have shut down Northeast Second Avenue at 29th Street in the City of Miami after a truck driver slammed into a concrete pole, causing a power line to come down.

Miami Police officers responded to reports of the single vehicle crash, just before 2 p.m., Monday. They found the base of the pole had fractured as a result of the crash.

Two hours later, 7Skyforce HD hovered above the leaning pole.

Police shut down Second Avenue between 29th and 31st streets out of a concern that the pole could fall down.

Florida Power and Light crews have responded and are currently working to repair the power line.

It remains unknown whether or not there has been any loss of power in the area.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

