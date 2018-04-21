Report: woman severely injured following Homestead hit-and-run

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an early-morning hit-and-run in Homestead on Saturday, which resulted in a severely injured victim.

Homestead Police reportedly responded to the call at around 3 a.m. in the Boardwalk Community, near 100 NE 6th Ave. When units arrived onto the scene, a female was found with a severely injured leg following a hit-and-run.

The victim was then reportedly airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where officials believe she will survive.

The investigation has begun.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

