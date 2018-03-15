Report: Walmart temporarily suspends gun sales in Florida

(WSVN) - Walmart stores across the Sunshine State have temporarily halted firearm sales, Fox 4 is reporting.

A sign posted to an empty glass case in a Naples Walmart location reads: “Due to new law negotiations, there will be no firearm sales until further notice.”

The retail giant says the firearm sale freeze is temporary, and is in response to the new law that raises the age to buy a gun to 21 years or older.

A spokesperson for Walmart sent the following statement to Fox 4:

“As a retailer that takes seriously its obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms, we have temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida to update our systems to comply with state law. We expect to complete the system update, and resume sales as soon as possible.”

