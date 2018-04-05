Report: UM student drives on sidewalk, flips into canal

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student was pulled to safety after, officials said, he drove through a sidewalk on campus before his car flipped into a canal, Thursday night.

The Miami Hurricane is reporting campus officials confirmed the driver is a student at the Coral Gables campus. He was not injured.

The report states UM Police responded to the scene of the crash at the canal, which is connected to Lake Osceola, behind the University Center.

The overturned vehicle was partially submerged in shallow water next to some rocks lining the canal.

No one else was hurt.

As of 11 p.m., officials had not identified the student.

Hours later, cameras captured a tow truck removing the car from the water and lifting it upright.

