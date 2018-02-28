Report: Superintendent Alberto Carvalho offered NYC schools chancellor position

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has been offered a job as New York City’s schools chancellor, according to a report from Politico.

The report stated that Carvalho has decided to leave the Miami-Dade County school district for the nation’s largest school district in New York City, Wednesday.

However, the Miami-Dade County School Board told 7News that Carvalho has not accepted the chancellor job for the New York City Department of Education.

The office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that they have offered Carvalho the job and implied that he accepted the offer.

In a statement, de Blasio said, “Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator and an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future. I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City in the days ahead, and to working with him in the years ahead.”

He has led the school board for the last 10 years.

If he accepts the job, it will be a return for the Portuguese national, who first came to the United States through New York before heading to South Florida.

The announcement was reportedly delayed due to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, according to Politico.

An emergency meeting will be held for the Miami-Dade County School Board Thursday “to discuss the stability of the executive management leadership.”

