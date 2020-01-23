Report: Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe park

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo World will reportedly be a part of the resort’s upcoming theme park.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Comcast Corporation executives confirmed the new land will be a part of its “fourth gate,” in a 2019 earnings conference call, Thursday.

A Super Nintendo World is currently slated to open at Universal Studios Japan this summer.

Universal Japan said the park will be “an expansive, highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures.”

The park will be designed to make guests feel as if they are playing in their favorite Nintendo games in real life.

It is not yet known when Epic Universe park will open.

