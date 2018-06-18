Report: Rapper XXXTentacion shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper XXXTentacion has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Deerfield Beach, according to a report from TMZ.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

XXXTentacion was rushed to nearby Broward Health North; his condition is currently unknown.

