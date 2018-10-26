Police arrest Plantation man in connection to various explosive devices sent to politicians

(WSVN) - Police have arrested a Plantation man in connection to the various explosive devices and suspicious packages sent to politicians across the country.

According to the Associated Press, two law enforcement officials say the person was taken into custody in Florida.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person’s name was not immediately released. However, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the man is in his 50s.

A heavy police response was spotted in the City of Plantation, near an Auto Zone on State Road 7. The FBI, New York Police and local law enforcement officials could be seen conducting an investigation.

According to CNN, the suspect has ties to New York but has an address in Aventura.

This comes after 12 packages and explosive devices were received by prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and critics of President Donald Trump like actor Robert DeNiro and billionaire democratic supporter George Soros.

So far, no one has been injured by the packages.

President Donald Trump says he will “address the investigation into the bomb packages” shortly.

