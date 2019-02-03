Report: Palm Beach County had highest rate of overvotes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida county had the highest rate of voters picking more than one candidate for Florida governor.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 1 in 130 Palm Beach County voters selected two or more candidates for governor last November compared to a rate of 1 in 370 statewide.

The Post analysis shows that overvoting in Palm Beach County occurred most often in precincts where most voters were Republican or at least 65 years old.

Local GOP officials say the abbreviation for Republican was easy to mistake for the Reform Party abbreviation on the ballot.

Palm Beach County’s election supervisor was suspended last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She failed to meet a deadline for recounts following November’s election.

Susan Bucher resigned from her post last week.

