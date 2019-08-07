Report: Oakland Park day care van driver turned off safety alarm prior to toddler’s death

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing new details have been revealed surrounding the death of a child in a hot van at an Oakland Park day care.

According to the Sun Sentinel, county records show that the van’s driver turned off a safety alarm before ensuring every child was out of the vehicle at Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy last month.

Two year-old Noah Sneed died after he was left inside the van for five hours.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a possible manslaughter.

