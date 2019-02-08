Report: Nearly 60 percent of Miami-Dade households struggling to get by

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s tough to survive financially in Miami-Dade County, according to a new report.

According to the United Way’s ALICE Report, 40 percent of Miami-Dade households are struggling to pay for basic necessities, while 19 percent of residents live below the poverty level altogether.

The @UnitedWayMiami #ALICEReport is live. The report shows single female-headed households are facing more challenges than any other type of family identified in #Miami. Find out more information here: https://t.co/2NCEiOY4bX #WomenUnitedMiami #StrongerMiami💪 — United Way Miami (@UnitedWayMiami) February 6, 2019

The United Way’s ALICE report takes a look at ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) workers or people who are employed but can’t keep up with the cost of living.

The study says that ALICE workers earn above the federal poverty level, but they still struggle to cover basic needs, such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and necessary technology.

According to the study, which uses data from 2016, a two-adult household with two school age children must make $51,516 in order to pay for the basic necessities. The cost is even more for a two-adult house hold with an infant and a pre-schooler, which must earn $61,368 to cover the added cost of child care.

The budgets do not include savings, which would leave a household vulnerable to unexpected expenses.

However, the median household income in Miami-Dade County is $45,935, which is lower than the state average of $50,860.

The United Way said they are working on a host of approaches to help ALICE families, including partnerships with community organizations and investments in community programs.

