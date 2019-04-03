Report: Miramar repair shop worked on faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A new report has linked a Miramar repair shop to the Lion Air jet that crashed off Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

XTRA Aerospace, located near Southwest 29th Street and 29th Avenue, is making headlines after Bloomberg reported that mechanics at the shop worked on a sensor that was installed on the doomed Boeing 737 Max 8 plane the day before it crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29.

The Bloomberg article, citing documents prepared for Indonesia’s parliament as its source, said the faulty sensor may be to blame for the crash. The documents state repeat false signals from the sensor triggered repeat nose down movements shortly after takeoff.

The report said the pilot struggled to fix the faulty sensor until it plummeted into open waters 12 minutes after it had taken off.

Another Max 8, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, crashed in Ethiopia six minutes after takeoff on March 10, killing 157 people.

The latter crash prompted the grounding of all Max 8 jets.

XTRA Aerospace is only linked to the Lion Air crash, the Bloomberg article said. A spokesperson for the company that owns the shop released a statement to Bloomberg that reads in part, “Our thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost loved ones in the recent 737 Max 8 accidents … [We are] fully committed to supporting any investigations into this matter.”

