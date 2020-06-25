Report: Miami Gardens Police officer to face charges after pressing knee in woman’s neck

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After being fired last week, a former Miami Gardens police officer is facing charges after accusations of misconduct.

It was after a rough takedown that was caught on camera at a RaceTrac gas station in March that former officer Jordy Martel along with a second officer were fired.

It was, however, a second incident at Tootsie’s Cabaret located at 150 N.W. 183rd St. that resulted in Martel having to surrender to police on Thursday.

News of the surrender was originally reported by the Miami Herald.

Martel was accused of pressing his knee into a woman’s neck while working an off-duty security job.

7News has confirmed that the State Attorney’s Office is set to charge Martel with battery on Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Jordan, the attorney for the woman who was arrested in the incident back in January released a statement that read in part, “The days of shuffling aside these videos of police misconduct are soon behind us as a community and a nation. We are pleased to see swift action taken by the authorities against this former officer.”

Both Martel along with the second officer fired for the incident in March are under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt called the officers’ behavior “egregious.”

