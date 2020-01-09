Report: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to announce congressional bid

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is ready to run for a seat in Congress, according to published reports.

Gimenez told the Miami Herald that he will announce his campaign for Florida’s 26th Congressional District on Jan. 15.

He added that he will run as a Republican.

The seat, which represents Southwest Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, is currently held by U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla.

