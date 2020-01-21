Report: Lucky’s Market to close all but one Florida store

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County customers hoping to get a little shopping done at a Lucky’s Market may be out of luck.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Lucky’s Market is closing all but one of its stores, said regional store director Jason Rief, Tuesday.

Among those being shut down include the locations in Coral Springs, Oakland Park and Plantation. The lone store remaining open will be the West Melbourne location.

Rief told the Sun Sentinel that employees were notified of the closures during meetings early Tuesday morning. The company has about 2,500 employees in Florida. Rief said displaced employees will receive severance pay.

The store gave shoppers the chance to sip on a beer or wine while they finished up their shopping. They also offered a selection of locally-sourced products.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.