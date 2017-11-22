Report: Increased security in Wynwood during Art Basel due to possible threat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Today is reporting that there will be increased security in Wynwood during Art Basel weekend, due to a possible terror threat.

According to the article, the Miami Police Department will close Northwest Second Avenue between 22nd and 29th streets in Wynwood and possibly other streets during the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Art Basel, Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.

The streets will still be open to foot traffic but not vehicle traffic.

No specific threat has been identified, however, authorities want to be on alert to prevent potential terror attacks like those seen in New York City where a vehicle was driven into a crowd of people, killing eight people.

Since incidents like that, concrete barriers have been installed in areas like Miami Beach to help keep pedestrians safe.

“It’s good for people who live here. It’s safe for them,” said one woman.

However, not everyone believes it’s a good idea.

“Seems like you’re giving in to what they want,” said one man in Wynwood. “We should fight back. Just like in France, they don’t shut things down, they just kind of fight back and be active.”

The event attracts a huge crowd, bringing hundreds of people onto the streets of Wynwood. Police are now taking precautions to keep people safe.

Police continue to stress that there is no specific threat. Miami Police also tweeted “Despite of recent reportings, there are NO terroristic threats to the Wynwood NET area or any other districts within City of Miami limits, that we are aware of at this time.”

