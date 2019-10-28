Report: Homestead detention center will not have contract renewed

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The federal contract for the Homestead detention center will reportedly not be renewed.

According to the Miami Herald, the private prison company running the center, which has housed thousands of migrant children since 2018, will not have its contract renewed.

The information was released in an email sent to Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by the Department of Health and Human Services, Friday.

The current contract expires on Nov. 30, and the center will be placed into “warm status,” meaning officials will retain access to the facility and it can reopen.

According to the email obtained by the Miami Herald, the remaining staff members at the facility will be released in the next five to seven days, and the facility’s bed capacity will be reduced to zero.

The site has not accepted new immigrant children since July 3, and it became the focus of frequent protests from activists and lawmakers earlier this year.

