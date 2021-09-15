NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A report from police in Utah is shedding a little bit of light on an incident that took place a couple of weeks before the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito.

A police report obtained by Fox 13 from the Moab Police Department in Utah details a call officers responded to on Aug. 12.

According to the report, officers responded to what they initially believed was a “domestic problem” near a business called the Moonflower Co-op, that involved Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, Petito and Laundrie had already left, but they were able to speak with a bystander who saw the couple arguing apparently over a phone and Petito began hitting Laundrie on the arm. Petito was then seen trying to climb into the window of their van.

Police said they later caught up with Laundrie and Petito in the van. Officers said when they pulled the van over, Petito was crying uncontrollably in the passenger seat. She also told officers that she was struggling with her mental health.

“Gabrielle told me that she suffers from [redacted] with [redacted],” Officer Daniel Robbins said in his report. “Because of her [redacted] and [redacted], combined with little arguments she and Brian had been having that day, she was struggling with her mental health, which led to the incident that was reported to law enforcement.”

Robbins said that Laundrie explained to him that he and Petito had been traveling for the last few months, but that the time together had created emotional strain and they were having arguments more frequently.

Laundrie went on to say that when they were arguing in town, he had tried to separate himself from her so he could calm down. Laundrie said he got into the van but Petito was afraid he would leave her in the town without a ride, so she went to slap him and he pushed her away to avoid the blow, according to the police report.

Police said they determined that that the incident wasn’t a domestic violence incident, but rather a mental health crisis. Police said that although Petito and Laundrie expressed a desire to remain together, officers recommended that the couple separate for the night so they could calm down.

Police said Laundrie and Petito ultimately obliged and Petito stayed with the van while Officer Robbins took Laundrie to a hotel.

No charges were filed.

Petito’s family said they last heard from her on Aug. 25. She was later reported missing on Sept. 11. North Port Police said Petito’s van was found the same day at the home she shares with Laundrie and his parents.

However, police said Laundrie had returned to the home on Sept. 1.

Laundrie is now a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

North Port Police and the FBI are investigating the case. The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

