Report: Fort Lauderdale named 53rd safest driving city, Miami named ‘Most Improved’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Guess what South Florida? Our driving has gotten a little bit better.

According to Allstate’s America’s Best Driver’s Report, Miami is the “most improved” when it comes to a ranking of the 200 largest cities in the country and their safe drivers.

Miami ranked of 86th out of the 200 cities. While that may not sound that impressive, the Magic City was ranked 123rd in 2017 and 131st in 2016.

According to the report, the average Miami driver goes an average of 8.5 years between insurance claims.

Fort Lauderdale is ranked even higher at the 53rd safest driving city. This is up from 57th in 2017.

Cape Coral made it in the top 10 safest driving cities at number 8.

According to the report, the safest driving city in the country is Brownsville Texas.

To read the full report, click here.

