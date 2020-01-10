Report: Florida is the No. 1 moving destination in country

(WSVN) - Apparently people like hurricanes, heat and alligators because more people moved to Florida in 2019 than any other state, according to a recent report.

According to U-Haul, Florida surpassed Texas as the state with the most one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state versus those leaving.

U-Haul said one-way truck arrivals in Florida increased 1% while one-way departures were down 1%, compared to 2018’s numbers.

U-Haul does note that while their data does not correlate directly to population and economic growth, it can be used to gauge how well cities and states are attracting and keeping residents.

“I’m not surprised Florida is the No. 1 growth state, even after the hurricanes (in 2019),” said Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. “We’re Floridians — we don’t leave. Our communities stick together.”

