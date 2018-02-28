Report: Commanding officer initially ordered Parkland 1st responders not to enter school

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Fox News is reporting that a Broward Sheriff’s Office commanding officer initially ordered first responders at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School not to enter the building where the massacre unfolded, according to sources.

The new report states that a commanding officer at the scene told responders at the scene of the shooting to stage outside and not go in and confront the shooter.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel had publicly criticized School Resource Officer Scot Peterson for doing the same thing and not stopping the shooter. Peterson has since resigned.

The new development adds another layer as the investigation into law enforcement response to the shooting moves forward.

The report comes hours after Stoneman Douglas students returned to class for the first time since the shooting.

BSO’s policy on active shooters indicates responding deputies may enter the building to preserve life without permission, according to the report.

Wednesday night, Fox News said they were waiting from a response from Israel.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.