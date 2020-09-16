Report: City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina set to retire in January

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is planning to retire from his position, according to a published report.

According to the Miami Herald, the police chief plans to retire in January 2021 after serving three years as the department’s leader.

Colina has helped navigate the department through the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest in 2020.

He was one of the first city officials to test positive for COVID-19 in April, along with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Colina has been with the department for over 30 years.

He confirmed to 7News he will be meeting with rank-and-file officers on Thursday, and he will hold a news conference shortly afterwards.

