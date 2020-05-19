Report: Broward sheriff rejected from Tallahassee Police job after admitting to using LSD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was rejected for a police job in Tallahassee in 2004 after he admitted to having used a psychedelic drug, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The report published Tuesday night said Tony did not disclose that he had used LSD on his application to join Coral Springs Police, a job he ultimately received.

This is the latest issue that has been reported since it was revealed that Tony shot and killed a man as a teenager, and he did not disclose that on his job application, either.

7News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tony for comment but have yet to hear back.

