Report: Broward Schools to tear down building at Stoneman Douglas where mass shooting took place

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School District plans to tear down the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting, according to a report from the Sun-Sentinel.

Superintendent Robert Runcie told the newspaper the district plans to demolish and replace the freshman building on the campus.

“Parents and students have resoundingly told me they can’t go back into that building regardless of what we do,” Runcie told the Sun-Sentinel. “The other piece I heard is that that building will be used as evidence in any type of legal process that goes forward, so we won’t be able to access the building for a while anyway.”

Runcie said an announcement will be made over the weekend about when the school will re-open.

“I don’t know how teachers, students could get back in that building. I don’t even know how we’re going to open the whole campus, period,” Runcie told the Sun-Sentinel.

