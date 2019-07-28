Report: Boy dies after falling 9 stories at Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy fell nine stories from a condominium balcony in the Florida Panhandle and later died.

Television station WJHG reports that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday after falling from the ninth floor of a condominium building in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Police Department officials tell WJHG that the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio. The boy’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police officials didn’t respond to a phone message seeking more information on Sunday afternoon.

