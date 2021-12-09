MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho may not be in the position for much longer.

According to a report from the LA Times, Carvalho is the likely choice to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

If Carvalho takes the job, he will move from being the head of the fourth-largest public school system in the country to the second.

The article from the LA Times states the announcement could be made as early as Thursday.

While nothing is official yet, comments were made during a Los Angeles Unified School District meeting held in the morning.

“I know that you’ve put your hearts and minds into the selection process and we’ll drive student achievement, enrollment and the health and safety of kids under your new leadership of Mr. Carvalho,” said one attendee.

This is not the first time Carvalho has been considered for a leadership position in a different school system. In 2018, Carvalho was offered the position of New York City’s schools chancellor.

However, after hours of comments from parents, students, and other M-DCPS employees, Carvalho turned down the job.

“I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami,” Carvalho said during the meeting. “I am making a decision and announcing a decision today, after speaking with the honorable Mayor Bill de Blasio, that I shall remain in Miami-Dade as your superintendent.”

Carvalho has led the Miami-Dade school district since 2008.

His awards include National Superintendent of the Year and 2108 National Urban Superintendent of the Year.

During his time as superintendent, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools has become one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems.

Carvalho has not commented on the report and other school board members said it is too early to comment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.