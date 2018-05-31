Replenish your account: SunPass will undergo system maintenance in June

MIAMI (WSVN) - SunPass will undergo system maintenance in June, which will prevent customers from replenishing their accounts.

According to a SunPass press release, several services will be unavailable during June 5 at 7 p.m. to June 11 at 9 a.m. Services like the TOLL-BY-PLATE website, SunPass mobile app and all SunPass Plus Parking (excluding Orlando International Airport).

Transponders will still be able to pay for tolls during the system maintenance period but will be held beginning at 7 p.m. on June 5. The tolls will be submitted once the system is back online.

SunPass said that, for commuters who do not use Easy Pay, they will be able to add enough funds prior to 7 p.m. on June 5.

For those who use Easy Pay, credit cards on file will be charged multiple times after the system comes back online if the automatic replenishment amount does not cover the total amount of tolls incurred.

