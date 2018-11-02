Repeat robber targets 2 businesses in Broward County

(WSVN) - An armed robber targeted two South Florida businesses in Broward County.

Officials said the subject first struck a Payless ShoeSource on Oct. 8th, along West Oakland Boulevard and US 441 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The second robbery at the same business took place on Oct. 24th.

During each robbery, police said the man remained low-key and walked casually out of the businesses once he was handed the money.

Officials said the subject also robbed a McDonald’s in Oakland Park twice earlier this year.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

