Repeat robber steals Lego boxes from Coral Gables Barnes & Noble

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A robber was caught on camera stealing multiple Lego boxes from a Barnes and Noble store in Coral Gables.

Surveillance video inside the Barnes and Noble bookstore captured the thief each time he walked out with at least four to five Lego boxes.

Officials said he’s done this three times at the location along Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile. Cameras captured him leaving each time on April 13, April 16 and May 2.

Coral Gables Police are now searching for the repeat robber.

“He’s a thief. Even though it’s Legos, he’s totally a thief,” said one man.

Michael Fernandez said it’s concerning since children also play with the toy inside the store.

“I think that’s a pretty terrible thing, especially in Barnes & Noble where the kids come in here and play with this stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of awful.”

Police said they want to identify the man.

Fernandez recalls the toy being a pricey buy. “I used to buy Legos for my kids all the time,” he said. “They’re expensive. My son’s 25. He used to built them, 1,500 pieces and build them in an hour and a half.”

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.