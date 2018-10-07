Repeat burglar targets same North Miami Beach Boost Mobile store

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who, they said, broke into the same Boost Mobile store in North Miami Beach that he targeted last month.

Surveillance video captures the subject, seen wearing dark-colored clothes and a light-colored baseball cap, walking inside the business, located near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 137th Street, Saturday morning.

In both break-ins, investigators said, the thief was able to gain entrance by throwing a bricks through the glass entrance door.

Once inside, he is seen walking past two security cameras before a third camera shows him stealing merchandise from the back office. When he’s done taking cellphones, he is seen grabbing a handful of cash from the register before leaving the same way he broke in.

Saturday afternoon, 7News cameras captured an employee removing shattered glass from the door with a vacuum cleaner.

The store’s owner, George Mohama, said the same thief committed the same crime at his business on Sept. 23. Surveillance video showed the perpetrator stealing about $8,000 worth of smartphones.

“He took three or four iPhone 6es, two iPhones 6S, two iPhone 8s, a couple of Samsung J7s, four Motorola Es and couple of LG phones,” said Mohama.

As police continue to investigate this double cellphone heist, Mohama has a message for the crook.

“I just want people to understand it’s dumb,” he said. “Don’t risk your freedom for paper weight. Basically, those phones, you can’t sell them, you can’t take them to a pawn shop, you can’t activate them anywhere else, so don’t do this. It’s dumb.”

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.