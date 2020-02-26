Repairs underway to broken sewage main in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After two long days at work, crews are finally seeing progress to the latest sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale.

On Wednesday morning, City of Fort Lauderdale officials gave an update on the lingering and stinky situation near George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, caused by a 14-inch sewer line rupture.

The break occurred on Monday morning, and two line stops have since been installed and activated.

Valves on the bypass line have also been opened, and the sewage flow has been diverted around the damaged section of the pipe and into the bypass pipe.

This break is the eleventh pipe rupture the city has seen in two and a half months. Fort Lauderdale has dealt with eight sewage breaks and three water main breaks since December.

Wastewater is no longer flowing onto the streets or nearby waterways, but 7News cameras captured crews working to clear the remnants of the spillage.

Over 200 million gallons of raw sewage has already poured into rivers and canals since the breaks began, and officials said with the city’s aging infrastructure, the latest break most likely will not be the last.

“It’s all the same age, and it’s with similar wear pattern, and similar pressures and the same environment, so there’s no reason to think that it’s any different further on down,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.

Bayview Drive remains shut down in both directions from south of Northeast 11th Street to Sunrise Boulevard, but city officials expect to reopen the roadway sometime later Wednesday.

Drivers in the area can use Northeast 25th Avenue, 11th Street, 11th Court and Seminole Drive as alternate routes.

With the proper equipment in place to divert the sewage flow, crews will now work to repair the damaged portion of the pipe.

A pit is currently being dug to be able to take out the damaged pipe in its entirety and replace it with a new one.

City officials said 13 aerators are being used in the George English Lagoon and the Middle River to help improve the water quality.

The precautionary advisory for water-related activities for the George English Lagoon, Middle River, and surrounding waterways remains in effect.

The State of Florida has already fined the city nearly $2 million for the sewage spill, but they’re hoping state officials allow them to spend the money on cleanup efforts.

“They’re open to having the conversation with us, and I appreciate that,” said Lagerbloom. “It would be great to be able to reinvest those dollars in Fort Lauderdale. Anybody can write a check, and we can too if we need to, but it would really be great to put that back into the system itself.”

