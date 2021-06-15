DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts are underway in Davie after area residents said a tornado, that has not been confirmed by meteorologists, caused extensive damage to the area.

The roofs of some portable classrooms at Indian Ridge Middle School were left damaged by the wicked weather.

On Tuesday, 7SkyForce hovered over the school where crews could be seen working to repair the roofs.

Cleanup efforts are expected to start later on Tuesday at a nearby mobile home park.

Diego López, one of the mobile home park residents, said he saw a funnel cloud on Monday.

“We had to run to the back of the house because that whole part started flying away,” he said.

“I came outside, I see everything blown down, my thing blown off in the house,” said area resident Daniel Jones.

“It was like a train. I heard it,” said resident Pete Deluca. “Moved my golf cart 10 feet away. The brake was on. That’s how I knew something had happened, and then I saw [my neighbors’] house.”

Emergency crews eventually evacuated residents whose homes sustained the worst damage.

On Alligator Alley, near Mile Marker 31, driver Ernesto Delhonte said his SUV was struck by lightning on Monday.

“I am a survivor,” he said. “It sounded, ‘Boom! Boom!’ I’m going through the road, and [the SUV] was hit by lightning. I saw a light, and the car is broken.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.