MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A TV tower in Miami Gardens that WSVN and WPLG share has been repaired.

The tower was damaged on Sept. 27 after equipment collapsed and killed three workers.

Officials said the crew fell from the top of the tower, which stands approximately 1,000 feet tall.

7Skyforce flew over the newly-repaired tower on Tuesday.

