Rep. Wasserman Schultz, Stoneman Douglas students discuss gun safety

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hosted a roundtable discussion on gun safety alongside students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wasserman Schultz hosted the discussion in Sunrise Monday afternoon and was alongside Broward County School Board members and mayors Frank Ortis (Pembroke Pines), Diane Veltri Bendekovic (Plantation), Enid Weisman (Aventura) and Tamara James (Dania Beach). Students from Stoneman Douglas were also at the meeting.

The meeting surrounded plans for stricter gun laws and tougher background checks following the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas.

The students present at the discussion said they will not forget about the shooting and those who lost their lives.

“Stoneman Douglas is a school full of leaders and aspiring activists, and we will not be silenced,” said a student. “So if you think for a second that after two weeks, a month, a year and there is no changes, and you think we’re just going to stand there and act like nothing has happened to us, that we have not lost a friend, or a coach or the person who sits next to us — you’re sadly mistaken.”

