Rensair donates 8 air purification machines to Miami City Hall

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Staff members and visitors received a generous donation at a South Florida City Hall.

On Thursday, Rensair donated several of their air purification machines to be used at Miami City Hall in an effort to help combat COVID-19.

“We think the machine that’s been invented has really changed lives,” said Rensair U.S. Principal Harris Schwartzberg.

A total of eight machines were donated to be placed all throughout Miami City Hall.

“In the lobby, in the commissioners’ offices, in the mayor’s office and in the manager’s office to keep anyone who comes into City Hall safe,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Schwartzberg said the machines, priced at $3,500 each, use ultraviolet light to kill the virus.

Another key design feature — it’s HEPA filter.

“A HEPA filter only needs to be changed once a year, whereas most filters need to be changed once every month,” he said.

On its low setting, the device covers about 2,000 square feet and about 3,500 square feet when on high.

Shwartzberg said this technology will also be used to keep senior citizens safe.

“Gulf Coast Healthcare tested it out, had incredible efficacy results and they rolled it out in all of their nursing homes to prepare for visitors, as we all hope will happen in the next few weeks,” he said.

Suarez said he hopes the partnership will result in a long-term relationship between the city and Rensair.

“Hopefully, relocate the company, create jobs here in Miami and make this a great story for everybody,” said Shwartzberg.

Masks will still be required inside City Hall.

