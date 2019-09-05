Renowned Miami auto designer shot, injured in driveway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video showed the apparent ambush of a renowned Miami auto designer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The footage showed a gunman opening fire on 45-year-old Alex Vega, the owner of The Auto Firm, as he parked his car at his home along the 10600 block of Southwest 118th Avenue on Aug. 27.

Vega was shot twice in the back and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

His son said he’s doing OK.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.