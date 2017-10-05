Renewal request needed for undocumented immigrants in DACA program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Deadline day is approaching for young undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants enrolled in the DACA program have until the end of the day, Thursday, to file a renewal request.

The requests granted will allow those to remain and work within the United States for two years.

The Justice Department cancelled the Obama-era policy earlier in 2017, and those not in the program face deportation in the coming months if Congress or the courts don’t step in.

